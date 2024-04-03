Indosol Solar commences production at Ramayapatnam unit

April 03, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NELLORE

Indosol Solar Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL), commenced production at its solar PV module manufacturing facility at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy and SSEL director Vamsi Reddy formally switched on the stringer unit recently to commission the 500MW module line as part of the plan to boost domestic manufacturing under the PLI schemes.

The facility will deliver superior-quality solar products. It is equipped to manufacture 500 MW of fully automated, solar PV modules with different glass-glass and glass-back sheet combinations. The company will invest ₹1,300 crore in developing the initial phase of the plant set up in 30 acres.

“Once completed in the scheduled time frame of five years, this will become the world’s first fully integrated quartz-to-module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 30GW upstream and 20GW downstream facilities, meeting the economic development and employment generation needs of the State,” Mr. Vamsi Reddy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.