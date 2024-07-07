ADVERTISEMENT

Indoor stadium razed to ground in Punganur town of Chittoor district

Published - July 07, 2024 09:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Sources suggest that the move was orchestrated by ‘disgruntled elements’ to gain political hegemony over the indoor stadium’s association

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A view of the razed indoor stadium in Punganur town of Chittoor district on Sunday.

The indoor stadium, which used to be a spot frequented by sports enthusiasts of Punganur town, was completely razed to the ground early on Sunday morning. The town woke up to find the sports complex demolished beyond recognition.

The stadium was constructed in an area of 7623 sq. feet of government land and has been used over the last two decades by players for shuttle badminton, snooker, carrom and chess.

Denizens are unaware of the reason or the perpetrators behind the extreme step. Sources suggest that it was orchestrated by ‘disgruntled elements’ to gain political hegemony over the indoor stadium’s association.

A complaint has been lodged by the stadium organisers with the local police.

