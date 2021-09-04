Andhra Pradesh

Indonesia envoy meets Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitating Consul General of Republic of Indonesia Agus P. Saptono, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday.  

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai Agus P. Saptono called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Governor discussed with him the investment potential in the State which has the second longest coastline, abundant natural resources and investment-friendly environment. He invited the potential investors from Indonesia to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, the Governor felicitated Mr. Saptono.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and other officers participated.


Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:21:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/indonesia-envoy-meets-governor/article36297290.ece

