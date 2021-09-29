Indonesia envoy makes pitch for better trade ties with A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2021 01:20 IST

He says Indonesia will emerge as fourth largest economy by 2050

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai Agus P. Saptono called upon industrialists and entrepreneurs from Andhra Pradesh to take part in the Trade Expo-Indonesia 2021 and explore the opportunities for investing in Indonesia.

Mr. Saptono presented the opportunities for enhancing bilateral trades between Indonesia and India during an online session organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) in association with the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

“Indonesia is expected to become the fourth largest economy after the U.S., China and India, and the third-largest Asian economy by 2050. Indonesia’s GDP will rise by 5% in 2022 as per predictions and in 2021, it stood at 4.5%,” he said.

“Currently, 57 companies have been doing business in Indonesia in sectors like oil and gas, transportation, textile machines, salt technology, electrical energy and renewable energy. Indonesia also wants to increase its footprint in India under the ‘Outbound Investments’ programme and as of now investments have been made in nine companies,” he said.

Mr. Saptono said the number of Indian visitors to Indonesia was increasing every year and to cater to the international tourists, Indonesia has introduced five super-priority tourist destinations including Labuan Bajo, Borobudur, Banau Toba, Mandalika and Likupang. He said the interactive Trade Expo will be held online from October 21 to November 4 to revive global trade.

APCCIF president Pydah Krishna Prasad said that the industrials from the State are keen on exploring trade opportunities in Indonesia. He said they were looking forward to visiting Indonesia which would be more fruitful than a virtual expo.

Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia trade attache Bona Kusuma, ITPC director Kumarajati and APCCIF president-elect Potluri Bhaskara Rao took part in the virtual meeting.

APCCIF said businessmen interested in exploring opportunities with Indonesia can contact them for guidance and help at federation@apchamber.in or call them on 0866-2482888.