Indo German research centre to be set up at Pulivendula in A.P.

In a fillip to natural farming, an Indo German Global Centre for Agroecology Research and Learning will be established at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has said the centre will study the effect of climate change on various crops. While the State government will allocate ₹48.50 crore, Germany will provide ₹174.2 crore in a first-of-its-kind initiative.

The State government is also actively promoting community based natural farming.