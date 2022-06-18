Indo-German Agrology Research Centre will be set up at Pulivendula: A.P. Minister

Actor Adivi Sesh and spiritual guru Jagadish Vasudev displaying the ‘Save Our Soil’ posters at an event in Kurnool on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The State government will establish an Indo-German Global Centre for Agrology Research and Learning Centre at Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district, said Agriculture, Marketing, and Food Processing Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Kurnool on Friday.

Participating in the “Save Our Soil” programme here when Yoga guru Jagdish Vasudev(Sadhguru)‘s 30,000-km motorcycle yatra from Europe to India reached Kurnool, the Minister said the State government had extended full support to the programme, organised by the founder of Isha Foundation.

Sadhguru and the Minister exchanged an MoU on behalf of the State government and Isha Outreach, a farmers empowerment organisation, at the event. The Rythu Sadhikara Samstha vice-chairman T. Vijaya Kumar signed the MoU for better management of soil by implementing some specialised schemes and policies in State.

Addressing the gathering at the GRC Convention Hall on the city outskirts, the Minister said that the State government will also establish a Natural Farming University very soon. Describing the Sadhguru’s yatra as an inspiring one, he said this would bring awareness among many in the country. Film actor Adivi Sesh was also present on the occasion.

The spiritual Yoga guru called upon people to join the movement to conserve soil and take it as a social responsibility.