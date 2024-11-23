ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra, Telangana Indo-American Chamber of Commerce hold interaction with U.S. Consulate officials 

Updated - November 23, 2024 02:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rebekah Drame briefed on U.S. Consular Services in addition to the VISA processing procedures and underlined the growing trade, economic, social and people-to-people relations between the two democracies

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

 Rebekah Drame. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) — Andhra Pradesh & Telangana organised an interaction on ‘Business and Tourism Visas’ with Rebekah Drame, Consular Chief of the U.S. Consulate (Hyderabad) at the seminar hall of Efftronics Systems Private Limited (ESPL) in Vijyawada on Friday (November 22, 2024.) 

Ms. Drame briefed on U.S. Consular Services in addition to the VISA processing procedures and underlined the growing trade, economic, social and people-to-people relations between the two democracies – one the oldest and the other the largest. 

She said the most important thing about VISAs was the need to be honest with declarations and that efforts were being made to reduce VISA processing time to meet the burgeoning demand for them. 

Jeanne Sokolowski, the Chief of Deputy Consular Information Unit and U.S. Consulate General Supervisor Aishwarya Rawat also spoke about the topic. ESPL Director Anvesh Dasari delivered the welcome address. IACC vice-chairperson Sreedevi Devireddy and others were present. 

