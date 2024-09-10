Individuals, organisations step up to do their bit for Vijayawada flood victims

The recent floods that ravaged Vijayawada city have sparked an outpouring of aid from government employees, private firms and individuals.

Employees of power utilities in Andhra Pradesh have announced a donation of their one day’s salary, amounting to ₹10.61 crore, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). A delegation of the employees met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the NTR District Collectorate on Tuesday and handed over a cheque.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, AP-Genco Managing Director D K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint Managing Director Kirthi Chekuri, CPDCL Chairman and Managing Director P. Ravi Subash and representatives of various employees’ unions were present.

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) A.P. chapter donated ₹6.77 crore to the CMRF for flood relief operations as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. CII-AP chairman V. Murali Krishna and vice-chairman Murali Krishna Gannamani handed over the donation to the Chief Minister.

Representatives of local bodies in the Panchayat Raj institutions handed over their letters of consent to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, contributing their one month’s honorarium to the CMRF.

Representatives of the AP Panchayat Raj Chamber and the AP Sarpanch Association have contributed ₹7.70 crore while the Sarpanch Welfare Association pledged an amount of ₹3.92 crore.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the money would be utilised to provide assistance to the flood-hit sections.

Private firms chip in

On Tuesday, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd (GEF India), the makers of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, donated ₹2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Fund to support the relief and rehabilitation works being undertaken by the State government. GEF India vice-president Akshay Chowdhry and senior vice-president (sales and marketing) P. Chandrashekhara Reddy handed over a cheque of ₹2 crore to Mr. Naidu.

Representatives of SEIL Energy India Limited (SEIL) announced a contribution of ₹50 lakh to the CMRF to support the flood victims. Brig. G.N. Raghuram, head (Admin & External Relations) and Albert David Peter, head (CSR) presented the cheque to the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office in Vijayawada.