‘Individual social responsibility on the lines of CSR need of the hour’

IFCI Limited, a government organisation, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Emandi Sankara Rao on Friday asked all sections of people should have individual social responsibility on the lines of statutory Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) of industries.

In association with Gurudeva Charitable Trust, IFCI constructed a new class room block at Kothavalasa Government School. Out of 12 ₹lakh set aside for its construction, Mr. Sankara Rao contributed ₹50,000 for the infrastructure.

Speaking as a chief guest, Mr. Sankara Rao said that IFCI had been involved in charitable activities for the improvement of health and education of the downtrodden sections. “IFCI Social Foundation Trust is now concentrating on the skill improvement of students. We have taken up many training programmes in Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and other places by allocating around ₹5 crore every year,” he said.

“IFCI seeks support of all industries for collectively taking up welfare activities under CSR. It would have a significant impact on the lives of the people. The support from officials, executives and professionals under individual social responsibility would ensure quick positive results,” he added.