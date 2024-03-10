Indiramma Abhayam scheme will be a boon for the poor in the State, says Y. S. Sharmila

March 10, 2024 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Indiramma Abhayam scheme designed by the Congress will be a boon for the inflation-battered below poverty line population in the State, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila.

Addressing a gathering after formal launch of the Indiramma Abhayam scheme app at Kondapalli Putlamma Gattu in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district on Saturday, Ms. Sharmila said the party would reach out to the lesser privileged sections by depositing a monthly sum of ₹5,000 into the accounts of the women of the house.

“I understand what kind of sacrifices the women of the house make to put food on the table. I can feel their pain and anguish,” she said, adding that her party wanted to mitigate the financial woes of such households. “If you want to benefit from this scheme, please support the Congress in the forthcoming elections,” she appealed.

She said there was no reason why the regional parties, the YSR Congress Party and the TDP-JSP combine, should be allowed to rule the State after their utter failure to address the problems of people here. “The BJP government has been ruling at the Centre for last 10 years, but it has not done anything to address the problems that confront people of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation of the State. And yet the YSRCP and the TDP have been extending their support to it,” she said asserting that only the Congress could bring the Special Category Status, which was the panacea for all the existing ills in the State.

“Grant of SCS will make a world of difference to the State. It will pave the way for flow of adequate funds, bring industries and thus create employment opportunities for the local youth,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila said development in the State had come to a grinding halt. She slammed the TDP and the YSRCP for “their failure to complete the Polavaram project and sharply criticised the Jagan government for going back on his promise to release notification on a ‘mega DSC’.

She said it was election time, leaders of various parties would come to people, make fake promises and offer money and other enticements to them. “Accept it, as it is your hard-earned money being squandered by them but be wise while exercising your vote in the elections,” she cautioned. The State Congress president said since people had already seen the ‘misrule’ of the TDP and the YSRCP in the last 10 years, they should now give a chance to the Congress, which alone could ensure well-being of the people of this state. “We need your blessings and support to serve you effectively,” she said.

Later, the State Congress chief gave a patient hearing as local residents poured out their woes to her. Drawing her attention to perennial civic problems like absence of drinking water facility, some of them complained about denial of pension on flimsy grounds by the local authorities. “That’s precisely why I want you to think before voting in favour of the YSR Congress Party in the elections,” she said.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader J.D. Seelam, A.P. Congress working presidents Sk. Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasree and others were present.