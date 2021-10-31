Andhra Pradesh

‘Indira Gandhiwas embodimentof women power’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Sripathi Prakasam and his partymen paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion at the Indira Bhavan, the Congress leader said Indira Gandhi had endeared herself to the masses by evolving policies and programmes for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of people.

Her ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan caught the imagination of the hitherto voiceless people, he recalled, adding that she gave political recognition to Harijans and Girjans as well. She was an embodiment of women power and earned the epithet ‘Iron Lady of India’, he said.


