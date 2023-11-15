Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium to live screen India-NZ semi-finals

November 15, 2023 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Arrangements are being made at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) in Vijayawada for the live telecast of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 semi-finals between India and New Zealand to be held on Wednesday.

Vijayawada is one of the three cities in the State, the others being Visakhapatnam and Kadapa, where Andhra Cricket Assocation (ACA) is organising the live screening of the much-awaited match.

The association aims to host about 10,000 people; the event starts at 1.30 p.m. and will go on until 11 p.m. Entry will be free of cost. Additionally, there will be food courts, a VIP lounge and sound systems, Bhaskar, an organiser from ACA.

The police in all the three cities have been informed about the respective events. In Vijayawada, 30-40 police personnel will be on duty at the stadium for crowd management, a police officer said.