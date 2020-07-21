Andhra Pradesh

IndiGo to operate two more flights from Vizag

IndiGo will operate flights from Kolkata to Visakhapatnam in both directions four days a week, with effect from July 22. Flight no. 6 E 6956 will leave Kolkata at 12.10 p.m. and land in Vizag at 1.40 p.m. In the return direction, 6 E 6955 will take off from Vizag at 2.20 p.m. and reach Kolkata at 3.40 p.m.

IndiGo has also announced a new flight to Bengaluru four days a week, with effect from July 26. Flight no. 6 E 7238 will leave Bengaluru at 5 p.m. and land in Vizag at 7.15 p.m. In the return direction, 6 E 7239 will take off from Vizag at 7.45 p.m. and land in Bengaluru at 9.55 p.m.

