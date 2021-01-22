Indigo team inspects facilities at Orvakal airport

The representatives of IndiGo Airlines inspecting the Orvakal airport in Kurnool on Thursday.

KURNOOL

22 January 2021 02:32 IST

It has sought nod of DGCA for operating commercial services

The representatives of Indigo Airlines visited the greenfield airport at Orvakal in Kurnool to get the first-hand information about the facilities available there before they begin commercial operations, once the facility is declared open. The AITA code for the airport has been proposed as the KJB.

Indigo Airlines, which has sought the permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for operating commercial services from this airport, sent a team to assess the amenities in the terminal building, runway, air traffic control tower, and others.

The team expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the airport. The 970-acre airport has four parking bays for aircraft. The team was accompanied by DRDA Project Director M.K.V. Srinivasulu and Airport Director Kailash Mondal.

Meeting on Feb. 5

The DGCA allowed commercial operations from the airport on January 15. The Indigo Airlines team said a meeting has been scheduled on February 5 to take a decision on the airports to be connected with Kurnool. The Truejet has become the first commercial operator from the airport and Indigo Airlines has been selected as an operator under the UDAAN-4 scheme.