Indigo plans to expand air cargo facilities in A.P.

New facility to be set up in Vijayawada, operations in Rajahmundry to be resumed

VIJAYAWADA

Indigo Airlines Regional Director (South) Giridharan Srinivasan said the airline was considering setting up an air cargo facility at Vijayawada and other important airports in the State.

Four dedicated cargo aircraft were going to be introduced shortly, the first one from October which will be connected to Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) airports also, he stated.

Participating in a seminar on the improvement of air cargo facilities at major airports in the State organised by the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) here on Thursday, Mr. Giridharan said Indigo had a dedicated cargo facility at the Rajahmundry airport which was operational before the pandemic. The airline planned its resumption and it would be available for exporters.

The cargo facility at the Visakhapatnam airport was Customs-notified, from where cargo was being exported directly by Indigo to 27 overseas destinations after necessary customs clearances.

APCCIF president-elect Potluri Bhaskar Rao said there was huge potential for transport of agro and allied products, including aqua produce, by air from A.P.

He said that once Indigo improved the cargo facilities at airports, there would be a surge in the demand for air cargo and stressed the importance of having cold storage facilities at the airports for storing perishable items and improving connectivity of the airports from A.P. to other metro and international destinations.

Indigo Airlines Regional Manager (AP & Telangana) Mahesh Ganesan, APCCIF general secretary B. Raja Sekhar and others were present.