IndiGo passengers from Hyderabad shocked to find their baggage missing on arrival in Visakhapatnam on February 10

February 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Airline apologises for the ‘inadvertent error’ and delivers the baggage to the passengers’ addresses by evening, says airport official

B Madhu Gopal
The passengers who arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport by 6 E-409 IndiGo flight from Hyderabad were in for a shock when they could not find their luggage on arrival on Thursday.

It was learnt that there was an inadvertent mix-up of the check-in luggage, and the ground staff realised their mistake only after the passengers began complaining about it.

Later, the airline authorities reportedly acknowledged the inadvertent error and assured the passengers that the bags would be delivered to the customers’ addresses in Visakhapatnam.

“IndiGo has acknowledged short landing of 37 baggage from Hyderabad in 6-E 409 due to some error. The baggage has been received by the evening flight and delivered to the passengers at their addresses. The airline has also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience. The airline operator took care of the passengers at the airport by providing information and refreshment,” Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu when contacted on Friday.

