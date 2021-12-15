Indigo lands in trouble after flight diversion

‘Travellers kept in the dark for 5 hours’

The Tirupati–Rajamahendravaram flight 6E 7265 of Indigo Airlines, which was scheduled to land at the Renigunta airport on Tuesday made an unexpected detour to Bengaluru airport, citing technical snag.

YSRCP Nagari MLA R.K.Roja and TDP’s former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrushnudu were among the 35 passengers on board. There was no communication from the airline on the reason for change of route.

The incident left the passengers peeved. Ms. Roja released a selfie video to the media, in which she slammed the airline for risking the passengers’ lives. She also charged the cabin crew with keeping the passengers ‘deliberately’ in the dark for almost five hours.

Citing her recent surgery which made sitting for long hours difficult, the Nagari MLA recalled her suffering as well as that of fellow passengers, especially senior citizens. She said the request made by passengers to disembark at Bengaluru airport was also turned down.

‘Airline sought ₹5,000’

“To our plea to open the door [when the flight reached Bengaluru], the flight attendants asked us to pay ₹5,000 each, which was unacceptable,” she said in the video. The passengers were finally let out of the aircraft at Bengaluru. They later reached their respective destinations by road.

Meanwhile, CPI Secretary K. Narayana termed it an act of human rights violation and demanded criminal action against the airline for not dropping the passengers at the designated terminal, but also for demanding ₹5,000 from each of them.