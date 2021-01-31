IndiGo flights to take off from Kurnool on March 28

IndiGo will begin its operations to three southern cities from the Kurnool Airport under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme from March 28.
The airport, developed by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited, formerly known as Bhogapuram International Airport Company, had received the DGCA approval on January 15.
TruJet is another operator that has been permitted to operate its flights from the airport. IndiGo, in a release from New Delhi, said it would operate flights between Kurnool and Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and Chennai under the regional connectivity scheme.
The airline plans to operate flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February. It also plans to kick-start operations from Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April, and Rajkot in May.
‘Strategic hub’
“It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India as Kurnool will be one of the three capitals in Andhra Pradesh and the node for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor,” said Sanjay Kumar, IndiGo’s Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer.
Financial incentive
Flights on all the three routes – Bengaluru-Kurnool, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool, and Chennai-Kurnool – will operate four times per week.
Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives are extended from the Central and State governments, and airport operators to select airlines to encourage operations from the ‘Unserved’ and ‘Underserved’ airports for keeping airfares affordable.
