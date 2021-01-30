IndiGo flights from Kurnool to begin on March 28

Kurnool Airport, which got the DGCA approval on January 15 will see the IndiGo Airlines beginning its operations from March 28 to three southern cities under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) Scheme.
TrueJet is the operator, which has got permission to operate its flights from this airport developed by the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited, formerly known as Bhogapuram International Airport Company.
The IndiGo in a release from New Delhi said it will start flights between Kurnool and three cities — Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai, under the regional connectivity scheme.
The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly, and Durgapur in April, and Rajkot in May 2021, the IndiGo said in a statement on Friday.
Company’s Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar, "It will strategically enhance regional connectivity in southern India, as Kurnool will be one of three capitals in the Andhra Pradesh, as well as the node for the upcoming Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor."
Flights on all the three routes: Bengaluru-Kurnool, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool, and Chennai-Kurnool will operate four times per week.
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from ‘Unserved’ and ‘Underserved’ airports and keep airfares affordable.
