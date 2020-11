IndiGo flight to Vijayawada, Tirupati from today

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 December 2020 01:29 IST

IndiGo has announced daily flights on the Bengaluru-Tirupati-Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam sectors with effect from December 1.

Flight No. 6E7282 Bengaluru – Tirupati will leave Bengaluru at 10.40 a.m. and reach Tirupati at 11.40 a.m, 6E7293 Tirupati – Vijayawada will leave Tirupati at 12.05 p.m. and reach Vijayawada at 1.20 p.m., 6E7172 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam will leave Vijayawada at 1.45 p.m. and land in Visakhapatnam at 2.50 p.m.

No. 6E7167 will take off from Visakhapatnam at 3.15 p.m. and reach Vijayawada at 4.25 p.m., 6E7247 will leave Vijayawada at 4.50 p.m. and reach Tirupati at 6.20 p.m.

Flight No. 7317 Tirupati – Bengaluru will leave Tirupati at 6.45 p.m. and reach Bengaluru at 7.45 p.m.

Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) State president K. Vijay Mohan said in a statement that IndiGo had accepted the appeal of TTAA to connect the flight to Vizag.

Passengers from Vizag can now book their tickets to Tirupati.