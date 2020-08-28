Indigenous system to monitor air quality with precision

‘AUM was successfully evaluated during laboratory trials’

Over 7.5 million people worldwide, including 2.5 million in India, are dying every year due to poor air quality, according to the findings of the World Health Organisation (WHO). This highlights the importance of accurate monitoring of air quality parameters by developing indigenous systems at a lower cost.

Rao Tatavarti, Director of GVP-SIRC(Scientific and Industrial Research Centre) and GVP College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, has developed an ‘Indigenous Photonic System for Real Time Remote Monitoring of Air Quality’ in association with P. Arulmozhivarman, School of Electrical Engineering, VIT University, Vellore.

The technologies in use for air quality monitoring have many constraints, in addition to being prohibitively expensive for wider deployment. The indigenous system was developed with sponsorship by DST, Government of India, and M/s CATS Eco Systems Private Limited, Nashik, which is the technology partner for commercialisation, according to Prof. Rao.

Equipped with the application of laser back scattering, statistical mechanics, optoelectronics, AI, machine/deep learning, and IoT, the AUM (Air Unique-quality Monitoring)is a unique system capable of identification, classification and quantification of various pollutants simultaneously with and meteorological parameters, with very high precision, sensitivity and accuracy.

Salient features

“AUM was successfully evaluated during lab trials with gold standards (in collaboration with M/S EffecTech, UK), and also compared in the field with the imported systems from M/S Environment SA, France and M/S EcoTech, Australia, operated by Karnataka State Pollution Control Boardunder the aegis of the Central Pollution Control Board of India. It was demonstrated to be very highly accurate and capable of simultaneous detection and quantification of all air quality parameters,” Prof. Rao said. The salient features include: portable, compact, low-powered and economical. It provides information on all gases, and meteorological parameters simultaneously. Non-intrusive remote, real- time monitoring system with very high sensitivities and accuracies. Single system capable of monitoring in both spatial and temporal domains, with high sampling rates. Data from sensors seamlessly streamed to a cloud server, from where encrypted real time dashboard information is pushed to users.

“The indigenously developed system can provide a big boost to the nation’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in high-end technologies, and can be instrumental in supporting endeavours of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” he adds.