IndiaSkills Regional Competitions to begin in Vizag on December 1

Over 400 participants from five States to showcase their skills

The IndiaSkills-2021 Regional Competitions – South, being organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), will begin in the city on Wednesday.

At a pre-event conference held, here, on Tuesday evening, Challa Madhusudhana Reddy, Adviser to the Government (APSSIDC – Skill Development and Training), said that over 400 participants from five States – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana – would showcase their skills during the competitions to be held in over 50 disciplines. The winners of the regional competitions would be eligible to participate in the IndiaSkills Nationals and those who qualify in those competitions would get an entry into the WorldSkills Competitions in which 85 member nations would participate.

APSSDC Managing Director N. Bangara Raju said that this was for the first time that the State was hosting the IndiaSkills Regional Competitions. The young participants, aged between 19 and 24 years, would compete in a range of skills including painting and decorating, mobile robotics, patisserie and confectionery, health and social care, automobile technology, plumbing and heating, beauty therapy, renewable energy, visual merchandising, cyber security and welding.

Koteswara Reddy of Hyderabad and Rahul from Haryana, who had participated in the WorldSkills competitions in the past, recalled how the regional and national-level competitions helped them in boosting their confidence. Mr. Reddy said that he was training a 15-member team for the competitions.

Konduru Ajay Reddy, Chairman, APSSDC, Arun Chandel, Senior Head of SMIS Division, Central Ministries and WorldSkills India were present. A brochure was released on the occasion.

The skill competitions will be held at 11 partner institutes in the city and the district.

The opening ceremony of the competitions will be held at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road on December 1 in which Minister for Industries Commerce, IT and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy would attend as the chief guest. The closing ceremony will be held at the same venue on December 4.