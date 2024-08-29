India’s second nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat commissioned

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned India’s second Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN) submarine, INS Arighaat, at the secretive Ship Building Centre (SBC) at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on August 29 (Thursday).

It was commissioned in presence of top defence, national security and military officials.

In his address, Mr. Singh exuded confidence that INS Arighaat would further strengthen India’s nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country.

He described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.

Mr. Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy, the DRDO and the industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the foundation for self-power. He appreciated the fact that the country’s industrial sector, especially MSMEs, received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities had been created.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political will, which put India on a par with a nuclear weapon State, the Defence Minister said, “Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today’s geopolitical scenario. Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working in mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil.”

INS Arighaat, meaning ‘destroyer of the enemy’, with pennant number S3, is the second in its class after INS Arihant, which was commissioned in August 2016. This enhances India’s nuclear triad capabilities and deterrence power in all the three sectors such as land, sea and air.

Mr. Rajnath Singh arrived post noon and stayed for a few hours in Visakhapatnam. Thereafter, he went to Thiruvananthapuram from INS Dega.

INS Arighaat is said to be similar to INS Arihant, but has more refined capabilities. It is about 112-metre-long and weighs around 6,000 tonnes.

The 83 MW pressurised light water nuclear reactor, which is embedded in its hull, can power the submarine to about 12 to 15 knots on surface and up to 20 to 24 knots when submerged. She can carry about 10 to 12 K-15 nuclear-tipped submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and like INS Arihant is equipped with four vertical launch tubes to launch the missiles. The missiles have a range of about 750 km. Sources say that INS Arighaat is more advanced than its predecessor INS Arihant, as it is fitted with latest sensors, advanced periscope and other state-of-the equipment.

Big deterrent

As per a former naval submariner, nuclear-powered submarines can act as a big deterrent to hostile nations, keeping India’s ‘no first-use policy’.

Nuclear-powered submarines are more stealthier and run more deep and silent. They need not surface or snorkel for oxygen to recharge their batteries for months.

Commodore (Retd.) Uday Bhaskar, defence analyst, pointed out that a nuclear submarine fleet that consists of SSBNs enhances any country’s ‘second strike’ capabilities, in this case it is India.

India is already a signatory to the ‘no first use’ policy, when it comes to nuclear warfare, and such underwater strategic assets enhance its second strike potential. Even if our land-based nuclear launch pads or silos are hit, we will always have the potential to launch a second strike from such underwater platforms, as they are largely understood to be undetected.

Long way to go

India is the sixth country after the U.S., Russia, France, the U.K. and China to boast of a nuclear submarine fleet.

Compared to the other five nations, for India it is a long way to go. China has about six SSBNs and six SSN (submersible ship nuclear) or fast-attack nuclear submarines, which are called the ‘hunter killers’. Though the SSNs are nuclear powered, they do not carry nuclear arsenal, but carry torpedoes to hunt enemy warships and SSBNs.

On the other hand, the U.S. navy has over 50 SSNs, 18 SSBNs (including 4 SSGNs capable of launching cruise missiles) and Russia has about 16 SSBNs, 14 SSNs and 11 SSGNs.

India’s plan is to bolster its nuclear fleet with at least four SSBNs under its Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV), with a budget outlay of about ₹90,000 crore.

Two are ready and the third nuclear-powered submarine, INS Aridhaman (S4), which is said to be bigger, more sophisticated and can weigh around 7,000 tonnes, is almost ready and nearing sea trials.

The fourth one, which is yet to be named, is said to be similar to S4 and is under construction. These submarines will have more vertical tubes, may be up to eight, and can carry ballistic missiles with a range of over 3,000 km.