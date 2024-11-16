 />
India’s second mangrove crab hatchery to come up at Chira Yanam mudflat in Konaseema

Fisheries, MoEF officials hold talks with Collector on the timeline and execution of the project

Published - November 16, 2024 08:03 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Commissioner T. Dola Shankar (second from right) and Collector R. Mahesh Kumar discussing the proposed mangrove crab hatchery protect in Amalapuram on Saturday.

Fisheries Commissioner T. Dola Shankar (second from right) and Collector R. Mahesh Kumar discussing the proposed mangrove crab hatchery protect in Amalapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AMALAPURAM

The Andhra Pradesh State Fisheries Department is all set to set up a hatchery of mangrove crab (sylla serrata) on a five-acre site at Chira Yanam mudflat in the Godavari estuary in Katrenikona mandal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On Saturday, Fisheries Commissioner T. Dola Shankar, and Sundeep, Director, Sustainable Coastal Management Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF &CC), held talks with Collector R. Mahesh Kumar on the timeline and execution of the project in Amalapuram. The officials concerned have also inspected the proposed site.

In an official release, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said, “A five-acre site has been allotted at Chira Yanam for the proposed sylla serrata hatchery which will be set up with ₹2.7 crore fund.”

Only one hatchery of sylla serrata is functioning in the country now, in Tamil Naidu.

The coastal communities, mostly Yanadi tribals, are involved in the collection of mangrove crabs in the Krishna and Godavari mangroves in Andhra Pradesh. Since 2018, the commercial cultivation of the species has largely failed in Andhra Pradesh due to various diseases and poor quality of seed. Many shrimp farmers attempted commercial cultivation of the mangrove crab but suffered losses in the erstwhile Krishna district. 

The Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA-Chennai) has introduced crab fattening technology in Andhra Pradesh but it did not yield the expected results.

