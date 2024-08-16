India’s peaceful struggle for independence has few comparable examples in the world, says A.P. High Court Chief Justice Thakur 

Paying rich tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on the Andhra Pradesh High Court premises on August 15 (Thursday), Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said it was a momentous day when the zeal, dedication and commitment of all Indians who came together for the cause of the country’s liberation from the atrocious rule of the British should be remembered.

He observed that it took enormous efforts and courage to end colonial domination, servitude and denial of civil and political liberties. The peaceful struggle for independence shook the roots of the British. He said it had few comparable examples in the world, and that was paying homage to the soldiers defending the borders with steely resolve despite scars they suffered in wars and conflict.

High Court Advocates’ Association president K. Chidambaram, A.P. Bar Council Chairman N. Dwarakanath Reddy, HC Registrar General Y. Lakshman Rao, Advocate General (AG) Dammalapati Srinivas, Additional AG E. Sambasiva Pratap and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) iIn-charge Secretary and CEO P. Hanumantha Reddy hoisted the national flag at the SHRC office in Kurnool. He said the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters were unforgettable and that every citizen should contribute to nation-building.

SHRC officers G. Sunitha and B.T. Narasimha Kumar, staff N. Srinivasulu Reddy and D. Dhanaraj, investigation team CI Ramakrishna and SI Madhusudhan took part in the celebrations.

Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, Chairman of A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), hoisted the national flag at the APERC office in Kurnool in the presence of commission members Thakur Rama Singh and Venkata Rama Reddy. Justice Nagarjuna Reddy reminded the participants of the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters.

A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar called upon the employees to do their best for the construction of the capital city of Amaravati.

Hoisting the Tricolour and paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the CRDA head office in Vijayawada on the occasion of the Independence Day, he said collective efforts were required to complete the construction of the ‘people’s capital’.

CRDA Additional Commissioners M. Naveen and G.S.S. Praveen Chand, Joint Director V. David Raju and others took part in the celebrations.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand emphasised the need for enhancing renewable energy generation in the State, and said that the State government was taking steps towards solarising around 1,200 agricultural feeders with a capacity of 3,725 MW to provide day-time free power to 19.60 lakh agricultural consumers and also planned to solarise all government buildings by December, 2025 with the support of NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited on Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

Hoisting the national flag in the presence of AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri and AP-Genco Chief Vigilance and Security Officer T. Panasa Reddy at the Vidyut Soudha, Mr. Vijayanand said the government was committed to ensuring uninterrupted and reliable supply to consumers.