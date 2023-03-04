ADVERTISEMENT

India’s para-volleyball team selected during university event

March 04, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The para-volleyball team of India was selected at Vitopia 2023, a sports and cultural festival that began on the campus of VIT-AP University on Saturday. The victorious team at the para-volleyball competition, held as part of the two-day university event, will represent India in the forthcoming world para-volleyball championship.

The team comprises Antonappa, H.N. Girisha, Sindhi, Pratap Hegde and Dharani from Karnataka; Mohit, Sanjay, Ravinder and Vijay Kumar from Haryana; Ganesh from Andhra Pradesh; and Hotester Singh, Ajay Kumar and Rajender Singh from Himachal Pradesh.

Off to a great start

The inaugural session of the two-day event started with Vasudaikam, a rally which saw students from different States showcasing their ethnic wear.

President of Paralympic Volleyball Federation of India and chairman of South Asia Sub-region Para-Volleyball Chandrasekhar flagged off the rally.

Vice chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, registrar Jagadishchandra and a host of sports personalities and recipients of various sports awards were present.

Stand-up comedians Rajasekhar Mamidanna and Aakash Gupta regaled the audience while a concert by Padma Shri Kinnera Mogalaiah and Indian Idol fame Shanmukhapriya belted out songs that had the students asking for more.

Choreographer, Kuchipudi dancer and actor Sandhya Raju, music director Sunil Kashyap and other guests gave prizes to the winners of sports and cultural events.

