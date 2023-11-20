India’s defeat in World Cup cricket | Fan dies of heart attack in Tirupati

November 20, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Following the defeat of the Indian cricket team at the hands of Australia in the World Cup 2023, on November 19, an ardent fan died of heart attack in Tirupati late on Sunday night.

Jyotish Kumar Yadav (35) was working as a software engineer at Bengaluru and came to his home town of Tirupati for the Deepavali holidays. He was reportedly tense all through the match watching India trailing and he finally collapsed after the match was over. He was immediately rushed to Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, but was said to be brought dead.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman Mohith Reddy expressed condolences over his demise. He visited his residence in Durgasamudram village in Tirupati rural mandal (falling under his Chandragiri constituency) on Monday and paid tributes to him. He offered all possible support to the family on behalf of the State Government.