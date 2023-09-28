ADVERTISEMENT

Indian team has a good chance of winning ODI World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

September 28, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former opening batsman of the Indian cricket Gautham Gambhir on September 28 opined that the team has a very good chance of winning the ODI World Cup.

Speaking to media the ace southpaw said the prayers of 140 crore fellow country men were with the team and that they will give their best in the tournament scheduled to take off from October 5.

Gambhir, who is on his maiden visit to the hill temple, said that he had experienced a great deal of bliss and peace and revealed his intention of visiting the town again and again.

