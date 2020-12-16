Indian smooth-coated otter rescued from well

An Indian smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata) was rescued from an open well by a team of Animal Husbandry department personnel at Penikeru village of Alamuru mandal in East Godavari district on Wednesday. The conservation status of the otter is “vulnerable”, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The animal had fallen into the agriculture well last night reportedly while a group of otters ventured into the nearby aqua ponds in search of prey.
Farmers found the otter in the agriculture well and prepared to eliminate it as they believed that it has been attacking the cattle in their area in the recent weeks. Ironically, a jackal had recently attacked cattle in the Alamuru mandal.
On being informed by the locals, Animal Husbandry team led by Assistant Director O. Ramakrishna rushed to the spot and assured that otter would not harm the cattle and there was no need to panic about it.
“As the otter was not able to come out of the well due to less water level in the well, we pumped water into the well, enabling it to come out. We did not capture it, but let it go on its own. It moved towards the irrigation channel, reportedly to return to the river Godavari,” Mr. Ramakrishna said. River Godavari is nearly one km from the well in which it was stranded.
