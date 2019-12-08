Indian Rock Python rescued near Puttaparthi

A big Indian Rock Python, which got trapped in an old fishing net in the Bukkapatnam village tank was rescued by a team of animal lovers from Karuna Society of Puttaparthi and Forest Department officials. The joint operation was conducted when villagers of Pedda Kammavaripalli informed them about the presence of the serpent on Saturday.

When the villagers saw the python floating along with a fishing net that was laid in shallow waters, they alerted the officials and it took them five hours to rescue it from there and safely put it in a cage and transport it to Ammagondapalyam Reserve Forest. Forest Ranger officer Venugopal released the serpent The Karuna Society team was led by Narendra Reddy.

The python was 12-feet long and weighed about 20 kg. Normally pythons can grow much longer up to 20 feet and weigh up to 160 kg.