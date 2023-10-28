HamberMenu
Indian Red Cross Society plans to enrol 10 lakh volunteers by year end, says Andhra Pradesh general secretary

October 28, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Retired IAS officer and AP general secretary of Indian Red Cross Society A.K. Parida speaking at the IRCS meeting in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Retired IAS officer and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) State general secretary A.K. Parida on Saturday said the IRCS was planning to enrol 10 lakh volunteers in the State.

Along with IRCS State president A. Sridhar Reddy and State vice-president P. Jaganmohana Rao, he addressed the newly enrolled volunteers in Srikakulam. He said IRCS has 16 lakh volunteers around the globe, but AP-IRCS was planning to enrol 10 lakh volunteers in the State itself.

He urged the youth to download AP Indian Red Cross Society app and enrol by entering their names and other details. The app would enable nearby volunteers to help road accident victims and others in need of assistance.

He also discussed the plan to enrol one lakh volunteers from Srikakulam with Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar. He later held a meeting in Vizianagaram and sought the support of Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok to publicise the plans of the IRCS.

IRCS Vizianagaram chairman K.R.D. Prasada Rao, Central Tribal University’s administrative officer K. Suryanarayana, national youth awardee Penki Chaitnya and others were present at the conference.

