Dr. Samaram to be awarded President’s Medal for humanitarian services

July 13, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He will receive the award from the President at Indian Red Cross Society annual fete in Delhi on July 17

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. G. Samaram

Indian Red Cross Society, NTR district branch president Dr. G. Samaram will be honoured with the President’s Gold Medal in recognition of his services to society during the last couple of decades.

Dr. Samaram will receive the award from President Draupadi Murmu at the anniversary celebrations of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in New Delhi on July 17, said IRSC AP branch chairman A. Sridhar Reddy, in a release.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy said that Dr. Samaram has extended commendable services to the society during COVID-19 pandemic and was instrumental in providing food to thousands of poor and destitute people on a daily basis during the period.

Dr. Samaram strengthened Youth Red Cross in the district by enrolling thousands of volunteers for the Red Cross services.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao congratulated Dr. Samaram on bagging the prestigious award. Dr. Samaram served as the national president of the Indian Medical Association in the past.

