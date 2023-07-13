HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Samaram to be awarded President’s Medal for humanitarian services

He will receive the award from the President at Indian Red Cross Society annual fete in Delhi on July 17

July 13, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. G. Samaram

Dr. G. Samaram

Indian Red Cross Society, NTR district branch president Dr. G. Samaram will be honoured with the President’s Gold Medal in recognition of his services to society during the last couple of decades.

Dr. Samaram will receive the award from President Draupadi Murmu at the anniversary celebrations of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in New Delhi on July 17, said IRSC AP branch chairman A. Sridhar Reddy, in a release.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy said that Dr. Samaram has extended commendable services to the society during COVID-19 pandemic and was instrumental in providing food to thousands of poor and destitute people on a daily basis during the period.

Dr. Samaram strengthened Youth Red Cross in the district by enrolling thousands of volunteers for the Red Cross services.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao congratulated Dr. Samaram on bagging the prestigious award. Dr. Samaram served as the national president of the Indian Medical Association in the past.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / award and prize

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.