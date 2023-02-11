Indian Railways undertakes ‘Track Child Portal–3.0’ to share information on rescued children

February 11, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Indian Railways, in association with the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare Department, will disseminate information on rescued children through ‘Track Child Portal– 3.0’. The portal was especially launched for tracking the children rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), said South Central Railway (SCR), Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Ch. Rakesh.

“To ensure care and protection of the children found in distress at railway premises, Indian Railways has began the initiative,” the CPRO said, in a release on Friday.

The RPF personnel will upload the particulars of the children rescued in ‘Track Child Portal–3.0’, which is available on the official website. A link www.indianrailways.gov.in will provide complete information of the children rescued, missing or separated from their families. The portal also allows the citizens to provide additional information on the missing children, registration and enquire the status of the missing child, Mr. Rakesh said.

RPF was engaged in rescuing the missing children on moving trains, platforms, stations and on the railway premises, and was taking care of the welfare of such victims. The force will reunite the kids with the help of the portal, the CPRO said.