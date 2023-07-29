ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Railways invites suggestions for renovation of three stations in Guntur Division

July 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur M. Ramakrishna on Saturday invited suggestions from the public for the renovation of Piduguralla, Repalle and Donakonda stations under the division.

In a press release, he said the Indian Railways has introduced the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme for the development and modifications of select stations across India. As part of the scheme, these three stations have been identified for development and modifications in Guntur Division.

People can send their suggestions to pgrl2.gnt@gmail.com (Piduguralla), dkd2.gnt@gmail.com (Donakonda) and ral2.gnt@gmail.com (Repalle) by August 3. 

