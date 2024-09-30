Indian philosophical teachings should be part of school curriculum, says Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, during the centenary celebrations of eminent philosopher Acharya Kotha Satchidananda Murthy, held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, highlighted the need to look towards Indian philosophy as a solution to many global challenges.

Speaking at a special seminar organised by the Professor Satchidananda Murthy Centre for Studies in Afro-Asian Philosophy, Mr. Naidu stressed that Indian philosophical teachings should be an integral part of the school curriculum to build a better society.

“Philosophy as a formal discipline has great potential for human development. Incorporating our rich philosophical teachings into early education will help create responsible citizens,” Mr. Naidu stated. Quoting from the Upanishads, he emphasized the values of ‘Vriksho Rakshita Rakshita’ (protect the tree and it will protect you) and ‘Vasudaika Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), underlining their relevance to today’s issues.

Mr. Naidu unveiled a statue of Kotha Satchidananda Murthy and released a book, a compilation of the latter’s unpublished works. He called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Murthy, whom he described as a modern sage. Other dignitaries, including Avanigadda MLA Buddha Prasad and scholars like Prof. Ashok Vohra, spoke on Murthy’s contribution to both Indian and global philosophy.

The event concluded with a call to rejuvenate the study of Afro-Asian philosophy, which Murthy championed throughout his career. The University Vice Chancellor, K. Gangadhar Rao, and faculty, including M. Trimurti Rao, participated in this event.

