GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian philosophical teachings should be part of school curriculum, says Venkaiah Naidu

Incorporating our rich philosophical teachings into early education will help create responsible citizens, he says

Published - September 30, 2024 08:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu lighting up a lamp at the inaugural session of a seminar on Professor Satchidananda Murthy on Monday at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu lighting up a lamp at the inaugural session of a seminar on Professor Satchidananda Murthy on Monday at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAY KUMAR

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, during the centenary celebrations of eminent philosopher Acharya Kotha Satchidananda Murthy, held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, highlighted the need to look towards Indian philosophy as a solution to many global challenges.

Speaking at a special seminar organised by the Professor Satchidananda Murthy Centre for Studies in Afro-Asian Philosophy, Mr. Naidu stressed that Indian philosophical teachings should be an integral part of the school curriculum to build a better society.

“Philosophy as a formal discipline has great potential for human development. Incorporating our rich philosophical teachings into early education will help create responsible citizens,” Mr. Naidu stated. Quoting from the Upanishads, he emphasized the values of ‘Vriksho Rakshita Rakshita’ (protect the tree and it will protect you) and ‘Vasudaika Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), underlining their relevance to today’s issues.

Mr. Naidu unveiled a statue of Kotha Satchidananda Murthy and released a book, a compilation of the latter’s unpublished works. He called upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of Murthy, whom he described as a modern sage. Other dignitaries, including Avanigadda MLA Buddha Prasad and scholars like Prof. Ashok Vohra, spoke on Murthy’s contribution to both Indian and global philosophy.

The event concluded with a call to rejuvenate the study of Afro-Asian philosophy, which Murthy championed throughout his career. The University Vice Chancellor, K. Gangadhar Rao, and faculty, including M. Trimurti Rao, participated in this event.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.