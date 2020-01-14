Indian-origin youth from eight countries meet Governor as part of ‘Know India’

A group of Indian-origin youth from Fiji, Guyana, Mauritius, Myanmar, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday as part of ‘Know India’, an orientation programme organised by the Ministry of External Affairs for diaspora youth to promote awareness on different facets of India and the progress made by it in various fields thereby fostering closer bonds among the people.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Harichandan said Andhra Pradesh stands as a symbol of unity in diversity and Telugu, the official language of the State, was known as the Italian of the East. Andhra Pradesh was known as the Rice Bowl of India because of its fertile lands and abundant water resources.

Seventy per cent of the population was dependent on agriculture and the State was rich in natural resources and cultural heritage.

Investment opportunities

The Governor stated that Andhra Pradesh was consistently ranked as No.1 in ‘Ease-of-Doing Business’ and offered excellent investment opportunities in biotechnology, information technology, textiles and leather, automotive and auto components and agriculture sectors.

He said Andhra Pradesh was the second largest producer of silk in India and has the largest offshore gas field at Krishna-Godavari basin. It has been in the forefront in leveraging information technology and it was ranked fifth in good governance index, Mr. Harichandan added.

Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, A.P. Government Principal Secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture) K. Praveen Kumar, Director of Youth Services C. Nagarani and Regional Passport Officer D.S.S. Srinivasa Rao were among those present.