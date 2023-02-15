Indian-origin Irish teen writes a book to help adolescents cope with mental health issues

February 15, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Adolescence is perhaps the most difficult chapter of life, as one undergoes significant emotional upheavals during this transitional phase of growth and development between childhood and adulthood.

Taanvi Arekapudi was no exception. Overwhelmed by strong emotions coupled with a feeling of confusion and frustration, this 13-year-old girl not only managed to overcome the challenge by mastering effective techniques to get the better of the situation, but also went ahead and penned a book “Uplift Teens Today” to help others like her with coping strategies. The book shares mental health coping strategies from a teenager’s perspective, empowering teens with the message that they are not alone.

Taanvi’s parents are from Andhra Pradesh but they moved to Ireland, where she was born and recognised the place as her home until she was nine. “In Ireland, I was very happy as I had many friends there, I loved my school and I was having the best time. But suddenly this changed with my parents’ decision to shift to the United States,” she recalls, in a phone conversation with The Hindu.

“The change of place, strangers around me, the new school, everything unsettled me and I felt very overwhelmed. I was unable to explain my feelings to anyone and the unresolved stress for a prolonged period resulted in frustration,” she explains.

Family support

One day she broke down, giving way to her pent-up emotions and her parents and elder sister came to her rescue. “My mother, who is a teacher of mindfulness and meditation practices, hugged me and explained to me how important it was to share my emotions with the family,” she says, narrating how a few quick meditation tips helped her experience the ‘elusive’ calm. “When moods interfere with everyday life, listening, talking and staying connected helps a great deal,” says the young writer.

The new chapter of having open and fruitful conversations with family members at home inspired her to start a ‘Think Positive’ club in her school. She is a student of Northshore School District in Washington and a recipient of C.P. and Dorothy Johnson Humanitarian Award for 2022. She is also the founder president of the Empowerment Club in her school, a place where youngsters can gather, talk, open up and discuss skills to cope with mental health issues the fun way. She is also a Youth Ambassador for NAMI Eastside, East Kind County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness supporting families, friends and individuals living with mental health conditions.

The young author is already planning her second book, which, she says, will be a fiction, dealing with issues of mental health. Her book is available on Amazon.