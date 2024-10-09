Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions becoming vital for global security and economic stability, says ENC chief

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Indo-Pacific Region (IPR) are becoming increasingly vital for global security and economic stability, observes Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Addressing representatives of the three friendly navies of the U.S., Japan and Australia before the commencement of the Harbour Phase of Malabar-2024, a maritime exercise of the Quad nations being hosted by India at the ENC base here on October 9 (Wednesday), Vice Admiral Pendharkar said the strategic importance of these regions could not be overstated as they were essential for trade, energy security and maritime freedom.

“The Malabar is not just a military drill. It also embodies the commitment to collaboration among the like-minded nations to mitigate maritime challenges,” he siad.

Vice admiral Pendharkar further said the Harbour Phase included expert exchanges and discussions on subjects ranging from special operations to surface, air, anti-air and sub-surface warfare.

Similarly, the exercise at sea would feature complex operational scenarios, covering all domains of naval warfare. Ships, submarines, helicopters and aircraft from the participating nations would be operating in close proximity, seamlessly exchanging information and undertaking realistic exercises that challenge the capabilities and readiness of the navies.

“Our collective vision is for a free, open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It serves as a visible deterrent against disruptive actions in the maritime domain, thus reinforcing a rules-based order. This Malabar will have a lasting impact on our collective maritime strategy, progressively refining our framework for future cooperation,” Vice Admiral Pendharkar said.

He reiterated that Malabar, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the U.S. and Indian Navy, had evolved into a key multilateral event. The exercise would feature participation of guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

While Australia would deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac-Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter, and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the U.S. Navy would field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Japan would join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-Class Destroyer.

Special Forces from all the four nations would also be participating in the exercise.