GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions becoming vital for global security and economic stability, says ENC chief

Malabar exercise embodies the commitment of the participating friendly navies to mitigate maritime challenges, observes Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command

Published - October 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Indian Navy personnel welcoming HMAS Stuart of the Royal Australian Navy as it arrives in Visakhapatnam to participate in the Harbour Phase of Malabar-2024.

Indian Navy personnel welcoming HMAS Stuart of the Royal Australian Navy as it arrives in Visakhapatnam to participate in the Harbour Phase of Malabar-2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the Indo-Pacific Region (IPR) are becoming increasingly vital for global security and economic stability, observes Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Addressing representatives of the three friendly navies of the U.S., Japan and Australia before the commencement of the Harbour Phase of Malabar-2024, a maritime exercise of the Quad nations being hosted by India at the ENC base here on October 9 (Wednesday), Vice Admiral Pendharkar said the strategic importance of these regions could not be overstated as they were essential for trade, energy security and maritime freedom.

“The Malabar is not just a military drill. It also embodies the commitment to collaboration among the like-minded nations to mitigate maritime challenges,” he siad.

Navy personnel of the U.S., Japan and Australia participating in a yoga session before the commencement of the Harbour Phase of Malabar-2024. in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Navy personnel of the U.S., Japan and Australia participating in a yoga session before the commencement of the Harbour Phase of Malabar-2024. in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Vice admiral Pendharkar further said the Harbour Phase included expert exchanges and discussions on subjects ranging from special operations to surface, air, anti-air and sub-surface warfare.

Similarly, the exercise at sea would feature complex operational scenarios, covering all domains of naval warfare. Ships, submarines, helicopters and aircraft from the participating nations would be operating in close proximity, seamlessly exchanging information and undertaking realistic exercises that challenge the capabilities and readiness of the navies.

“Our collective vision is for a free, open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. It serves as a visible deterrent against disruptive actions in the maritime domain, thus reinforcing a rules-based order. This Malabar will have a lasting impact on our collective maritime strategy, progressively refining our framework for future cooperation,” Vice Admiral Pendharkar said.

He reiterated that Malabar, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the U.S. and Indian Navy, had evolved into a key multilateral event. The exercise would feature participation of guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fixed wing MR, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

While Australia would deploy HMAS Stuart, an Anzac-Class Frigate with its MH-60R helicopter, and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, the U.S. Navy would field the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with its integral helicopter and P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Japan would join the exercise with JS Ariake, a Murasame-Class Destroyer.

Special Forces from all the four nations would also be participating in the exercise.

Published - October 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / waterway and maritime transport / national security

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.