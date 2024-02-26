GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Navy’s decommissioned aircraft TU-142M displayed at museum in Kakinada

Developed by the Kakinada Urban Development Authority with ₹5.89 crore, this is the second aircraft museum in the State

February 26, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Indian Navy’s decommissioned TU-142M aircraft is thrown open for the public at an aircraft museum at Kakinada beach on Monday.

KAKINADA

Kakinada MP V. Geetha on Monday inaugurated an aircraft museum here, allowing the visitors to catch a glimpse of the Indian Navy’s decommissioned aircraft TU-142M. This aircraft has served for three decades in the Indian Navy. Developed by the Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) with ₹5.89 crore, this is the second aircraft museum in the State. 

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Geetha said that various amusement facilities have also been developed adjacent to the aircraft museum. The Indian Navy intends to create awareness among the public on the functioning of the aircraft and inspire the youth to join the defence forces, she said.

Kakinada district Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Adithya said that all the details of the services and operations of the TU-142M aircraft would soon be displayed inside the museum.

KUDA chairperson R. Chandrakala Deepthi, KUDA vice-chairman P. Ramakrishna and other officials were present at the inaugural event.

More parks

Meanwhile, Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu said that more parks are being developed with ₹15 crore on the Kakinada beach and these facilities would be open to the public by the end of March.

