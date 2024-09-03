ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy rescues 22 stranded persons in flood-affected Andhra Pradesh; air-drops 1,000 kg food

Updated - September 03, 2024 02:11 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 02:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Four helicopters (2 ALH and 2 Chetak) and one Dornier aircraft have been deployed for providing Search and Rescue (SAR) operations

The Hindu Bureau

A man collects a food bag brought by a drone in the flood-hit area of Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada city on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Indian Navy has rescued 22 persons who were stranded in the flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, so far, and air-dropped over 1,000 kg of food to stranded people in the flood-affected areas on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Indian Naval Aircraft, Flood Relief Teams (FRTs) and diving teams from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters in Visakhapatnam have been deployed to augment the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in the State, according to an official release.

Four helicopters (2 ALH and 2 Chetak) and one Dornier aircraft have been deployed for providing Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. Additional naval assets and rescue teams with associated gears were kept on standby to provide necessary assistance, the release added.

