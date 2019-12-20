Andhra Pradesh

Indian Navy personnel with alleged links to Pakistan arrested for spying in Andhra Pradesh

Gautam Sawang

Navy, Central, and AP Intelligence bust espionage racket in a joint operation; a probe is on

Seven Navy personnel, including a hawala operator, were arrested from across India in an episonage racket which has alleged links to Pakistan.

The accused were natives of different places in the country. Police reportedly suspect terrorist links with Pakistan in the racket.

Operation Dolphin’s Nose

“The AP Intelligence has launched a joint 'Operation Dolphin's Nose' with Navy and Central Intelligence Agencies and busted the episonage tracker (Using spies by roping in government wings to obtain secret military and other key information). A case has been registered and few more suspects are being questioned,” said Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said on Friday.

However, police refused to reveal further details about the accused and other particulars about the racket.

Looking for more moles and leaks

“We are trying to find out the other spies, any other government officials having links with the episonage racket and any key secrets of the country leaked by the spies so far,” an Intelligence official said.

An investigation is on.

