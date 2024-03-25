ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy hosts six-day joint defence exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ in Kakinada

March 25, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Indian Navy is all set to host the six-day ‘Tiger Triumph’ — a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise — on the Kakinada coast from March 26 (Tuesday).

Around 800 defence personnel from India and the United States will participate in the exercise in the naval enclave. Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar and the defence personnel, on Monday, reviewed the arrangements for the exercise and diversion of the vehicular movements between Kakinada city and Uppada. Mr. Kumar has appealed to the public to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US