GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Navy hosts six-day joint defence exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ in Kakinada

March 25, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

KAKINADA

Indian Navy is all set to host the six-day ‘Tiger Triumph’ — a bilateral tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) amphibious exercise — on the Kakinada coast from March 26 (Tuesday).

Around 800 defence personnel from India and the United States will participate in the exercise in the naval enclave. Kakinada Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Satish Kumar and the defence personnel, on Monday, reviewed the arrangements for the exercise and diversion of the vehicular movements between Kakinada city and Uppada. Mr. Kumar has appealed to the public to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.