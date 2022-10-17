Indian Medical Association’s Andhra Pradesh chapter strongly opposes MBBS in regional languages

Andhra Pradesh chapter of the IMA termed the move to introduce MBBS in regional languages as a retrograde and detrimental decision

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association has strongly opposed the move of introducing MBBS in regional languages and termed it as a retrograde and detrimental decision.

In wake of the decision by the Madhya Pradesh government and the likelihood of other States following suit by introducing MBBS in regional languages with the support of the National Medical Council, IMA, AP chapter president Dr. C. Srinivasa Raju and general secretary Dr. G. Nanda Kishore said that IMA is strongly opposing the move to safeguard the interests of the medical students, medical fraternity and modern medicine and healthcare.

Dr. Raju listed out the reasons why it is opposing the move to teach MBBS in regional languages according to IMA. He said the inability of teachers to teach the subject in Hindi is a major concern. "Students from north India can understand Hindi but what about students who belong to southern and north-eastern states? In India, students migrate from State to State for medical education. Also, medical education in Hindi or any regional language has a longstanding disadvantage as the graduates have to get out and work wherever their services are required. The graduates will also not be eligible to go out of India and pursue higher education, fellowship and research," Dr. Raju said.

"It may be the Union government's ulterior motive to limit the Indian doctors to their native regions and bring down the modern medicine to the level of AYUSH," the doctors said and added, "Although the teaching and learning process can be conducted in a bilingual manner, the core structure should be in a language that the world recognises," they said.