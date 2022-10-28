Andhra Pradesh

Indian Institute of Packaging will be set up in Visakhapatnam, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP)under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which is proposed to be set up in Kakinada district has now been shifted to Visakhapatnam.

The State government had recently allocated 25 acres of land for the purpose in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).

However, on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that “the Indian Institute of Packaging is going to Visakhapatnam.”

Ms. Sitharaman made the announcement while reading out the Central institutions being set up in Andhra Pradesh during her address at JNTU-Kakinada. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was present.


