Indian gaur makes a sudden appearance in Andhra Pradesh’s Nallamala forest after decades

The sighting of an Indian gaur (bos gaurus) in the Atmakur stretch of Nallamala forest in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district has delighted the forest officials as their conservation measures are beginning to bear fruit.

The forest was once home to the Indian gaur (Adavi Dunna in Telugu), which strangely disappeared from the landscape for a long time. Though the local tribes and the Forest Department’s old records ascertain its presence in the past, it was, however, not clear when the last animal migrated out of the forest. Though not present in this terrain, it was not an endangered variety either.

The local media is agog that the Indian gaur was last found here in the 1870s, and hence it has made a reappearance after 150 years.

However, officials indicate that the animal could have arrived at least after a gap of five or six decades.

The animal is believed to have come from the northern Karnataka forest, where they are in sufficient numbers. It is believed to have crossed the Krishna river at some shallow point to reach these thickets.

Another distant possibility is its migration from the Papikonda National Park, but its sighting has not been reported anywhere in between, at least by the forest watchers.

WII plan

The single adult male animal’s appearance is a strange coincidence, as the Forest Department is actually contemplating reintroducing the Indian gaur in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is studying the feasibility of introducing newer animals in this vast stretch.

“Historically, the Nallamala is home to the Indian gaur. We are planning to reintroduce them here, as the presence of mega herbivores in tiger reserves will ensure sustainability in the long run,” Conservator of Forest (NSTR) and Field Director (Project Tiger) B.N.N. Murthy told The Hindu.

“The thick forest that is less prone to disturbance, coupled with our conservation measures, has helped the animal move into this territory,” added Project Tiger’s Deputy Director (Atmakur) V. Sai Baba.

He observed that the frontline staff directly sighted the animal a couple of times, and expected it to move into the unexplored areas deep into the NSTR.

In need of mate?

The single adult male has inadvertently wandered its way into the Nallamala, and is understandably in need of a mate. The department’s plan to reintroduce more animals will possibly address the issue, and also ensure settlement of a larger herd.