Indian Embassy rescues Rajahmundry woman stranded in Muscat for five months

February 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Recharla Jyothi, 50, who was stranded for five months in Oman’s capital Muscat, has been rescued by the Indian Embassy officials there.

Ms. Jyothi from Rajamahendravaram city went to Muscat for work in April 2022. She was reportedly cheated by an agent who lured her with a job offer but sent her on a tourist visa. “Five months ago, Ms. Jyothi was arrested by the local police in Muscat for illegal stay as her visa had expired. She had since been languishing in a prison until the rescue efforts began,” said Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat.

Her two children recently met Mr. Bharat and sought his help to get their mother back. The MP brought the issue to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA-India), who swung into action and rescued the woman.

“The repatriation exercise is in progress. The victim is now under the care of the Embassy of India, Muscat,” said Mr. Bharat.