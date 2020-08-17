Indian economy will be out of woods by next Q2, says Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research

Indian economy will see a v-shaped recovery by making a strong comeback by the second quarter of next year, according to S. Mahendra Dev, Director and Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai.
Addressing a webinar presided by Vikrama Simhapuri University Vice-Chancellor R. Sudarshan Rao on the impact of COVID-19 on 3Es-economy, education and environment, Prof. Dev, who had headed the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices between 2008 and 2010, predicted a bumper crop this year due to favourable monsoon and said rural economy would drive the country’s GDP this year.
Compared to cities and towns, villages had lesser lockdown restrictions, observed the noted academician.
Inaugurating the webinar, Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education Chairman K. Hema Chandra Reddy said the State could overcome the difficult situation through meticulous planning and save the academic year for the students.
‘Technology a boon’
SRM University Vice-Chancellor Sandeep Sancheti said technology had come as a boon during the times of COVID-19.
“'The world is moving from what teacher wants to teach to what learner wants to learn. Now the student has technology at hand enabling her/him to learn what and when s/he wants,” he said and foresaw reduction in the cost of education with adoption of technology in the future. Self learning would become the order of the day, he opined. He underscored the need to move towards online assessment.
